Apartment fire in Moncton, NB, displaces 8 people

Eight people were forced to evacuate a three-unit apartment building in Moncton on Sunday after a furnace malfunctioned.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m at 27 Falkland Street, where the furnace malfunction resulted in high levels of carbon monoxide.

The five adults and one child were all checked briefly at hospital and then released.

Two other tenants made their own arrangements for temporary accommodation.

Some tenants experienced nausea or headaches from the furnace fumes but no serious injuries were reported.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency hotel lodging and meals for all six for at least a day until furnace repairs can be completed and the three-storey building can be fully ventilated and the air quality checked.