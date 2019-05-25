‘This is our award’: Halifax activist named to global influential people list

Drake, Beyonce, The Weeknd, Donald Glover, Tigers Woods. And now, Quentrel Provo.

They’re all names of people that have been named to Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Under 40, Global 100 List.

“Still speechless,” Provo said Saturday, the day after learning he was named to the list.

“It’s a humbling feeling at the same time. Never could I dreamed I would be on the same list as these celebrities. It’s just amazing.”

Provo is the founder and CEO of Stop the Violence, Spread the Love. He has organized several peace walks throughout the city in recent years.

He was inspired to create the campaign after his cousin, Kaylin Diggs, died outside a Halifax bar in 2012.

Provo also received widespread recognition in February 2018, when he rallied to create an opportunity for 200 black youth to see and experience ‘Black Panther.’

“I’m just thankful for all the people that support me, continue to support me in all of Nova Scotia,” he said. “Shout out to my community of North Preston and East Preston, my parents, close friends, everybody.”

“This is our award.”

The organization that forms that list is recognized by the United Nations and identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors.

Just last year, P.K. Subban, Chance the Rapper, Colin Kaepernick, Kendrick Lamar, French Montana and Charlize Theron — to name a few — all received the award.

Provo said it was an honour in itself when he was nominated back in March.

He will receive the award in September at a ceremony in New York City. He’ll have a chance to have a free tour of the United Nations, as well as attend a gala with a guess speaker.

“I heard they might be getting Barrack Obama. If he was the speaker, it would be another dream come true.”