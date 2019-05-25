‘Storm event’ causes flooding, power outages in Enderby

Heavy rain in Enderby on Friday resulted in power outages, along with mud and debris partially covering some roads, the city said on its website.

The city said an intense, long-duration “storm event” overwhelmed community and local drainage systems, resulting in some damage to roads, boulevards and pedestrian paths. The damage is being “assessed and remedied on a hazard-priority basis.”

“Power outages knocked out sanitary sewer lift stations and the sewer treatment plant, which are being serviced by back-up power,” the city said. “A number of businesses and homes were affected by overland flooding, but no residential displacements are known to have occurred.”

In response to the storm, the city said it opened its emergency operations centre.

Mayor Greg McCune said Enderby “got hit pretty hard.”

“I’ve never seen rain like that. Never, anywhere,” said McCune, adding “there were a few businesses that were hit.”

“One [business] had upwards of a foot and a half of water. One of the local restaurants was squeegeeing their floors, trying to get the water out as fast as possible so they could stay open.”

McCune also noted some homes had flooding issues, including damage to yards and driveways.

“It was a crazy amount of water,” he said.

Also, Barnes Park near Vernon Street was said to be partially flooded and that it will drain slowly. Pool access is open.

Cleanup and repair are expected to occur throughout next week.