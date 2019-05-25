The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort

If you love Taco Bell and you’re going to be in Palm Springs this summer, boy do I have a destination for you.

Taco Bell is going to be opening up a hotel – for a limited time – this summer in Palm Springs. It’s the first of its kind and promises to be an immersive Taco Bell experience (whatever that means).

Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist. You can even stop by the salon and get taco nail art done.

Taco Bell has more swag that you probably think with their online store having sauce packet pool floaties, which no doubt will be at this hotel. Also available — water bottle and shirts to beach towels and swim wear. Taco bell has a lot of pride and I’m sure that this hotel will be nothing short of tacolishis.

The hotel opens August 9th. Click here if you want to be notified when you can make your The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reservation