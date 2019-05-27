Miracle Weekend
May 27, 2019 5:44 pm

Miracle Weekend 2019: How to watch and donate

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: This is a story of how the specialized care at BC Children's Hospital diagnosed and saved the life of two-year-year old Avery when the odds were 90 per cent against her.

The 32nd annual Miracle Weekend is taking place from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 2.

The event starts at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday and runs until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Broadcasting live from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Global BC and Global Okanagan, you will also be able to watch the Sunday broadcast via our livestream.

We will be raising money for BC Children’s Hospital, and also hearing compelling stories from patients, their families, caregivers and supporters of the hospital about how Miracle Weekend raises much-needed funds for sick and injured children around the province.

Some well-known Global BC faces will be hosting the event, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Sonia Sunger and many more.

Last year, $21 million was raised during the weekend.

Since 1987, British Columbia has raised more than $292 million through Miracle Weekend fundraising for patients at BC Children’s Hospital.

Check out all of our online coverage.

Join the conversation and follow our coverage on social media:

Twitter: @bcchf
Facebook: /BCCHF
Instagram: @bcchf

#MiracleWeekend
#ShareMyBCCH

