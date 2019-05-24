Mayor ‘appalled’ high-risk sex offender living in Surrey

RCMP are warning about a high-risk sex offender now living in Surrey.

Earon Wayne Giles, 45, has been released from prison and is living in Surrey. Police say he poses a high risk to re-offend.

In 1997 Giles was sentenced to 22 years behind bars after pleading guilty to six counts of break and enter and sexual assault.

His co-accused, who was involved in five of the six offences, was tried separately and received a total of 18 years.

The offences were committed between October 1992 and April 1994 in the area of Newton, a B.C. court of appeal judgment from 1999 reads. The victims were young, single women, living alone or with children, in ground-floor or basement suites.

“Not only were five of the six offences ‘two-man gang rapes’, the offences occurred in the sanctity of the victims’ homes,” the judgment reads. “The level of violence escalated over the course of the offences; telephone lines were cut; money was stolen from most victims; and, one victim was subjected to two separate attacks less than a month apart.”

Giles has been released under a number of conditions, included that he stay away from his victims and not possess any weapons or burglary or restraint tools. He is also not allowed to drink alcohol or use drugs.

Anyone who sees him breach any of those conditions is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Mayor Doug McCallum said he was “appalled” to hear Giles is living in Surrey.

“I am appalled that this sexual predator is being released into the very community that he committed his heinous crimes,” he said.

“This not only puts our citizens at risk, but it is also a revictimization of the victims. Along with a lengthy list of release conditions, it’s clearly stated in the RCMP notification that he is a dangerous sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.

“Our system isn’t working, and what we have here borders on the absurd. We need an overhaul in how we deal with these sexual predators. It’s far too common that dangerous sex offenders find their way back to the very place where they committed the crimes. This should be a call for all law-abiding citizens to demand legislative changes on this front.”