May 24, 2019 1:24 pm

Stunt driving charge laid after motorist doubles speed limit in Mono, Ont.: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP charged one with stunt driving after the driver was travelling over double the posted speed limit.

One was charged with stunt driving after OPP say they clocked a driver travelling at 191 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 kilometre zone in Mono, Ont.

The reported incident, which occurred Friday morning, happened on Airport Road near 30 Side Road, police say.

According to officers, the accused’s licence was suspended for seven days, and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven.

The accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

