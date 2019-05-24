Stunt driving charge laid after motorist doubles speed limit in Mono, Ont.: OPP

One was charged with stunt driving after OPP say they clocked a driver travelling at 191 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 kilometre zone in Mono, Ont.

The reported incident, which occurred Friday morning, happened on Airport Road near 30 Side Road, police say.

READ MORE: Two arrested after search warrant executed at Severn Township home: OPP

According to officers, the accused’s licence was suspended for seven days, and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven.

The accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

WATCH: (Jan. 14, 2019) O.P.P. lay 37 stunt driving charges in 2019