Winnipeg police warn public about sex offender’s release

Winnipeg police are alerting the public to the release of a convicted sex offender who will be living in Winnipeg.
Vincent Rain, 52, was released from federal custody on Thursday under statutory release conditions.
Police say Rain is considered a risk to re-offend against all females.
He is described as 5’9″, 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
