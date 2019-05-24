Crime
May 24, 2019 12:27 pm

Winnipeg police warn public about sex offender’s release

By Online Journalist  Global News
Winnipeg police are alerting the public to the release of a convicted sex offender who will be living in Winnipeg.

Vincent Rain, 52, was released from federal custody on Thursday under statutory release conditions.

Police say Rain is considered a risk to re-offend against all females.

He is described as 5’9″, 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

