CaraCo Group of Companies purchases nearly a full block of downtown Kingston

The purchase of almost an entire city block in downtown Kingston has been several months in the making, according to Gennaro DiSanto with the CaraCo Group of Companies.

The properties contained in that block were being sold by owner by Bill Dalton.

The commercial buildings include businesses like Black Dog Pottery and Vandervoort General Store, a Kingston icon that has been part of the downtown community since the late 19th century.

The city of Kingston has placed a focus on intensification and there are currently plans for two homestead apartment buildings near the properties CaraCo just bought.

Meanwhile, DiSanto explained CaraCo’s plans as landlord.

“We’ll make some improvements where necessary, but we’re going to continue with all the tenants,” DiSanto said. “We’re working with renewing some of them at present with the current owner.”

The listed price for the properties was $8.45 million.

DiSanto wouldn’t reveal the price CaraCo settled, saying it would become public once the deal is closed.

DiSanto expects that to happen sometime later this year.

