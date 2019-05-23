Insect control targeting cankerworms, elm spanworms in Winnipeg starts Sunday

The City’s tree pest caterpillar control program will begin this weekend.

The program will begin by targeting spring and fall cankerworms and elm spanworms, said Ken Nawolsky, the City’s Superintendent of Insect Control.

“Tree pest caterpillar larvae are feeding on the leaves causing many small holes known as ‘shot hole’ damage,” he said in a press release.

“Winnipeggers can expect to see moderate defoliation in some parts of the city this May and June.”

The City will start in Areas 10 and 11 on Sunday, which includes parts of St. Boniface, Dufresne, Tissot and Norwood. Pest control will be done using BTK (Bacillus Thuringiensis subspecies Kurstaki) “a biological, organic product which is sprayed from high pressure tree sprayers directly onto the foliage of the trees located in City parks and on City boulevards,” said the City.

When the pests eat the spray, they stop feeding and die a few days later.

