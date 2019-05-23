Global News surprise students with trip to Blue Jays game for Greater Toronto Day

A group of grade five students from Yorkwoods Public School thought Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell was taking them on a field trip about weather when really they were being surprised with a trip to the Blue Jays game for Greater Toronto Day on Thursday.

While riding on the school bus, to what they thought was the Global News Station, Farnell kept up the charade by teaching the kids how a weather newscast is done.

READ MORE: Greater Toronto Day 2019

But shortly after, their principal Deepmala Verma stood up to start breaking the special news, allowing Farnell to bring the surprise home, to resounding applause and cheers.

The students will be catching the Blue Jays at Red Sox at the Rogers Centre.

WATCH: Global News surprises school kids with trip to Blue Jays game for Greater Toronto Day

“Our students deserve more than what we give them, it’s a small step towards their giant successful experience today, what they’re going to witness and what they’re going to experience. Thank you,” Verma said.

Greater Toronto Day is an initiative started by Global News, whereas everyone is encouraged to help make the city a greater place to live by doing simple acts of kindness.