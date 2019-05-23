Province providing $5M to address financial challenges at Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Campbellford Memorial Hospital is receiving a $5-million financial shot in the arm from the province.

On Wednesday, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced that the $5 million will help the hospital address short- and medium-term financial challenges while focusing on improving wait times and ending so-called “hallway health care.”

In January, the province provided the hospital with more than $1.74 million to improve the functionality of the 34-bed facility, which opened in 1953. The hospital is located about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

“In less than a year, our government has made historic investments locally and understands the importance of supporting rural hospitals across Ontario,” Piccini said. “This investment will support Campbellford Memorial Hospital in continuing to meet the health-care needs of the residents of Trent Hills and surrounding area.”

Valerie Przybilla, chair of the hospital’s board of directors, says they are “extremely grateful” to the provincial government for this “unprecedented infusion of funding for the hospital that serves the Municipality of Trent Hills, as it provides financial stability for CMH to enable the continued delivery of high-quality services for Trent Hills and area communities,” she said.

Varouj Eskedjian, hospital president and CEO, says despite an organizational and cultural recovery over the past several years, the hospital continues to struggle to address its financial challenges. He says the funding will help relieve some financial pressure as the hospital works towards sustainability, improvement and continued long-term success.

“This significant funding provides us needed resources to address historical issues while allowing us time to gain our financial footing as we continue to make improvements and move through health system transformation in the coming years,” he said.

