Surrey begins public engagement on proposed new police force

The City of Surrey is launching public engagements on its proposed new police department Thursday.

Residents are being invited to the Cloverdale Recreation Centre from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a consultation session on the proposed force.

The city says it wants to collect input on the priorities that residents want to shape the department.

Surrey has scheduled more than a dozen other events, including consultation sessions, pop-up kiosks and survey stations, at various locations through the end of June.

It is also collecting feedback through an online portal at Surreypolice.ca.

The consultations come after Surrey city council received a confidential report on policing transition Wednesday, which has since been forwarded to the provincial government for review.

“The creation of a Surrey police department was one of two major initiatives unanimously passed by council on the night we were sworn in, and (on Wednesday), council has had the opportunity to view the full report,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in a statement.

“I am confident that our plan fully details how we will successfully transition to a city police department and I look forward to hearing back from the solicitor general.”

Breaking: ⁦@CityofSurrey⁩ councillor ⁦@JackHundial⁩ says he’s seen the report on policing transition going to Victoria. He can’t however share what’s in it right now. He says it should be released to the public ⁦@CKNW⁩ ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦@simisara980⁩ pic.twitter.com/5V6lT62Unj — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) May 22, 2019

Cancelling the City of Surrey’s contract with the Surrey RCMP and developing its own police department with a city-appointed board were among McCallum’s key campaign promises in last October’s municipal election.

A confidential memo previously obtained by Global News has indicated the city hopes to begin recruitment for the new force by July of this year, with the goal of having the department in operation by July 2020.

McCallum has said the new force would be headquartered in the Surrey RCMP’s current main detachment on Highway 10.

