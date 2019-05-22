Charges laid following fatal Tillsonburg collision involving cyclist

Oxford County OPP have laid charges and identified the victim in a fatal Tillsonburg collision involving a cyclist.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist at Broadway Road and Christie Street.

Following the collision, police say the cyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later revealed the cyclist had succumbed to his injuries.

OPP have identified the deceased as Michael Jones, 63, of Tillsonburg.

Police say the driver involved failed to remain on the scene and was later arrested after he became involved in a second collision.

A 38-year-old Springfield man now faces five charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and causing death by criminal negligence.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been remanded into police custody.

