May 22, 2019 2:24 pm
Updated: May 22, 2019 2:25 pm

Famous Saint Bernard trio returning to Edmonton for humane society event

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

May 16: Three Saint Bernard siblings who were adopted out of the Edmonton Humane Society late last year have settled in with their new family in Calgary. Community Reporter Deb Matejicka tells us how the dogs are doing and reveals information about the trio that wasn't previously known.

A trio of Saint Bernards adopted from the Edmonton Humane Society last October will have a homecoming of sorts for Pets in the Park in June.

Goliath, Gasket and Gunther, who were adopted by a Calgary family, will be the honorary walk marshals at the EHS’ annual Hawrelak Park festival and fundraiser on June 22.

The three dogs are brothers and became familiar faces — and international attention — when the EHS put a special call out, hoping to find a family who could adopt all three.

After arriving in Edmonton via another animal rescue agency, it was soon discovered the trio suffered severe anxiety and stress whenever they were separated.

Mike and Kirsten Nyhus were among hundreds who submitted an application. With four other dogs already at home, the couple — who also has two children — knew what they were getting into.

On May 17, they told Global News the dogs had “fully adjusted” to their new home and were doing “awesome.”

Pets in the Park is the only time pets of all kinds are allowed in Hawrelak Park.

The festival includes a kids’ zone, canine carnival, pet-friendly and kid-friendly beer garden and food trucks.

The 2.5-kilometre walk starts at 11 a.m. on June 22.

