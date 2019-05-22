Poachers fined, handed Saskatchewan hunting ban

Three poachers in Saskatchewan have been fined and handed two-year hunting bans after pleading guilty to Wildlife Act violations.

The investigation into the three Imperial, Sask., residents started in November 2018 when conservation officers said they received several calls that a mule deer buck had been shot and left in a field.

The conservation officers were also told two white-tailed deer were untagged and hanging in a garage in the community, officials with the Ministry of Environment said.

The three individuals were found heading west from Imperial, officers said, and they confirmed two were responsible for shooting the mule deer buck.

It was also determined all three were responsible in taking the two white-tailed deer, conservation officers said.

Keegan Wierl, 28, was fined $5,670 after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife, failing to immediately attach a big game seal, and three counts of unlawfully purchasing a game or fur licence without training.

He also pleaded guilty to hunting on signed land, leaving edible game in the field, and failing to report an accidental wildlife killing.

Ryan Vaughn, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of wildlife, failing to immediately attach big game seals, and failing to carry a big game licence while hunting, and hunting with seals not stating the licence number, year and type. He was fined a total of $2,510 for the infractions.

Sherry McDade, 52, was fined $2,900 after she pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and unlawfully having possession of an unprocessed carcass of a big game animal without a seal attached.

All three were also ordered to complete an approved hunter safety course.