Deer Lodge Centre seniors’ home sees scabies outbreak

A St. James seniors home is currently grappling with a scabies outbreak.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed Wednesday Deer Lodge Centre currently has eight confirmed cases, all among residents.

“An outbreak – defined as two or more cases within the same facility – was declared on May 14 and remains in effect,” said a spokesperson for the WRHA.

The home has implemented standard infection control and prevention measures for staff, residents and visitors since May 15, they said.

“Examples of such measures include limitations on the number of visitors; hand-washing requirements when entering and leaving the unit; the use of gowns and gloves by staff caring for affected residents, and disinfecting medical equipment following its use to mitigate any risk of further transmission.”

Residents’ families have been told about the outbreak and educated on how not to spread it further, they added.

“Scabies outbreaks are unfortunately not uncommon in health care facilities and other institutional settings across Canada and around the world.”

Scabies is caused by mite bites and can take up to six weeks to show symptoms. People generally suffer from a relentless itchy rash and are treated with a topical cream.

