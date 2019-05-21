Woman injured after being pushed over 12-metre cliff at Thetis Lake

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was allegedly pushed over a 12-metre (40 foot) cliff at Thetis Lake.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the popular park just outside of Victoria.

READ MORE: Video captures terrifying fall as girl pushed from 60-foot bridge in Washington state

According to West Shore RCMP, the woman was hiking near the first beach cliff face when she met up with a group of three unknown women who were drinking alcohol.

Police said the victim stopped to look over the cliff when someone pushed her from behind, knocking her into the water below.

WATCH: (April 16, 2019) Woman dies after falling off cliff while trying to position herself to take a photo

“Fortunately the victim was able to swim to shore and later received medical attention for her injuries. Police are seeking witnesses or the person responsible to come forward to speak with investigators,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell in a media release.

The three women are described as Caucasian and between 20 and 30 years old. Two of the women had brown hair and one was blonde, police said. The trio were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

READ MORE: U.S. woman who pushed husband off cliff gets 30 years in prison

Police said there may be other witnesses who were in the area, including a man who offered help to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.