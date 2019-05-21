Infectious diseases on the rise among injection drug users in Hamilton: public health department

Health
Hamilton Public Health is concerned that infectious diseases may be on the rise among drug users in the area.

Hamilton’s public health department has issued a warning to people who inject drugs in the city.

The public health department is investigating an increasing trend in the number of newly diagnosed HIV cases and invasive Group A Strep cases among Hamilton drug users.

Since September 2018, the public health department says there have been 16 new HIV diagnoses, with almost half being injection drug users, while 40 cases of Group A Strep have been reported, including 12 people who inject drugs.

As a result, public health staff and partner agencies are working to prevent the spread of illness and build pathways to treatment.

The public health department says people who inject drugs that have signs of an infected wound should see a health-care provider right away.

