City of Barrie spends $55 million to fix roads this construction season

The City of Barrie is spending $55 million to fix roads for this year’s construction season.

Some major roads that will undergo repairs will be Duckworth Street, the Harvie Road Crossing, Yonge Street and Burton Avenue.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to improve Barrie’s roads,” Bala Araniyasundaran, Barrie’s engineering director, said in a statement. “Traffic impacts are impossible to avoid when undertaking road construction — nevertheless, we always look for ways to minimize the impact where possible.”

Duckworth Street is being reconstructed from Melrose Avenue to St. Vincent Street. The project is expected to be finished in July.

The Harvie Road Crossing will also connect Harvie Road to Big Bay Point Road across Highway 400. The highway crossing is expected to open in fall 2020.

Yonge Street and Burton Avenue from Big Bay Point Road to Milburn Street will have new pavement and construction is expected to be complete by July 1.

Traffic impacts:

Duckworth Street is closed to through traffic from Steel Street and Wellington Street to Codrington Street until July.

Codrington Street at Duckworth Street will be closed on Thursday to through traffic.

On Thursday, the intersection of Duckworth Street and Penetang Street will be open to through traffic and transit but will not be paved.

Bayview Drive is closed at Big Bay Point Road until Friday.

Fairview Road will be closed from Big Bay Point Road and Bayview Drive to just south of the OnRoute parking lot starting June 3 until the end of October.

One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Yonge Street and Burton Avenue during construction.

Traffic delays on Yonge Street and Burton Avenue are expected starting Thursday until early next week.