City installs roadside bollards to improve cyclist safety

Another piece of the city of Kingston’s active transportation master plan is coming into place.

Over the next several weeks city crews will be installing bollards along bike lanes on high traffic volume streets.

Project manager Mark Dickenson says the bollards will give cyclists about an extra half metre of space.

“You’ll see some of the standard bike lanes in the city upgraded to these buffered facilities with bike bollards.”

Dickenson says the the bollards will make cyclists on Kingston’s busy roads feel safer.

The bollards are mounted right onto the asphalt but Dickenson says they are hinged at the base.

“If a car were to hit them or if an emergency vehicle for instance needed to go over top of them they’d flex down and then come back into place after they’ve hit.”

The bollards are being installed on Brock and Johnson streets between Division Street and Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard.

Another set is going up on John Counter and Taylor Kidd boulevards, running from Division Street to Gardiners Road.