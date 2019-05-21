McMaster researchers awarded $17.8M through NSERC Discovery Grants Program

Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan says that if Canada wants things like cleaner air and water and new health treatments and cures then “fundamental science matters.”

Duncan was in Hamilton on Tuesday morning to announce that 65 science and engineering researchers at McMaster University have received grants worth a combined $17.8 million through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s Discovery Grants Program.

The minister says the grants are part of a national investment of $588 million awarded through the research council.

The research at McMaster University covers a range of fields, from physics and civil engineering to neuroscience, molecular medicine and astronomy.

McMaster was recognized as Canada’s most research-intensive university in Research Infosource’s 2017 rankings with a total research income of $354.6 million.