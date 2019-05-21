OPP searching for suspect following reported hit-and-run in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a suspect in a white SUV following a reported hit-and-run that happened in Midland in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police say the suspect vehicle, which is possibly a Toyota RAV4, struck a taxi cab from behind and was then reportedly observed travelling east on Elizabeth Street toward William Street.

The vehicle is believed to have substantial front-end damage, and officers say the vehicle fled the scene in an erratic manner.

Anyone with information can contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.