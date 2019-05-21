Saskatoon mom who created bucket list after terminal cancer diagnosis passes away

A Saskatoon mother who created a bucket list after being diagnosed with terminal cancer two years ago has passed away.

The family of Colleen Burris said in a Facebook post that she passed away on May 20.

Burris was told in March 2017 that she had terminal cancer and had six months to live.

“We kind of had an inkling that this would come eventually, I just didn’t think it would come so soon,” Burris told Global News at the time.

“So it’s really hard, but you can’t live in those moments. You have to move past them and be happy for the rest of the time you do have.”

She decided to live her life to the fullest, surrounded by her family and friends, and made a bucket list to fulfil her wildest dreams.

Burris created a Facebook page — 6 Months to Dream — to chronicle her journey.

“You’ve just got to pick yourself up, move on and focus on the happy parts, not the sad parts,” Burris told Global News just after her 30th birthday.

“Just making memories with everyone to know that they’re going to remember me like that having fun, instead of remembering me just getting sick.”

Some of her adventures included a trip to Disney World, dog sledding, skydiving and a European vacation in which she visited six countries.

Burris was originally diagnosed with Stage 4 sarcoma cancer in August 2012.

At that time, she underwent a total hysterectomy followed by six months of chemotherapy.

Her cancer had gone into remission until her terminal diagnosis in March 2017.

Burris is survived by her husband Laurie and daughter Aubrey.