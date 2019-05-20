Crime
May 20, 2019 3:49 pm

Attempted bank break-in using heavy machinery under investigation: N.L. police

By Staff The Canadian Press

The mysterious crime scene comes months after police reported two attempted thefts using front-end loaders over a single weekend in January.

File / Global News
A A

Newfoundland police are investigating the failed theft of an ATM using heavy machinery following a number similar crimes that struck businesses earlier this year.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan said officers observed an “unsuccessful attempt” to steal an ATM from a Credit Union in Mount Pearl, N.L. on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Halifax police seek suspect after woman robbed at ATM in Dartmouth

Cadigan said the investigation is ongoing as officers attempt to track down a suspect.

He said police are seeking information from anyone with video footage of the incident.

The mysterious crime scene comes months after police reported two attempted thefts using front-end loaders over a single weekend in January.

READ MORE: RCMP close off residential area in Moncton for possibly armed suspect

A Sobeys grocery store and TD Canada Trust bank, as well as ATMs inside, were heavily damaged and the heavy equipment was left running as suspects fled the scenes.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
ATM
Attempted bank break-in
bank break-in
Const. James Cadigan
Credit Union
Crime
Heavy Machinery
James Cadigan
Mount Pearl
N.L
Newfoundland
RNC
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan
TD Canada Trust

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.