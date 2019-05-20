Attempted bank break-in using heavy machinery under investigation: N.L. police
Newfoundland police are investigating the failed theft of an ATM using heavy machinery following a number similar crimes that struck businesses earlier this year.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan said officers observed an “unsuccessful attempt” to steal an ATM from a Credit Union in Mount Pearl, N.L. on Monday morning.
Cadigan said the investigation is ongoing as officers attempt to track down a suspect.
He said police are seeking information from anyone with video footage of the incident.
The mysterious crime scene comes months after police reported two attempted thefts using front-end loaders over a single weekend in January.
A Sobeys grocery store and TD Canada Trust bank, as well as ATMs inside, were heavily damaged and the heavy equipment was left running as suspects fled the scenes.
