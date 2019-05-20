Summer unofficially starts as provincial, national parks open in New Brunswick

The opening of provincial and national parks gives lovers of the outdoors a chance to pitch a tent, grab a cabin or open their trailer.

“We’re tired of being inside because of the winter. This is the first long weekend, of course, of the summer. This is when camping season starts,” said Marla Anderson.

There are many options in Mactaquac Provincial Park, and Fredericton residents love its close proximity to town.

“If there is gymnastics, dance, swimming lessons we can go and come back,” said Beniot Locas.

For those that want to stay long term, a luxury trailer with all the comforts of home can make camping life feel like a retreat.

Wendell says opening weekend at the provincial park is all about preparation for the season.

“It’s about getting the trailer leveled up, get the deck in place, make sure you’ve got everything you need here now that you’re going to need the rest of summer,” said Wendell Munn.

Marla Anderson and her family booked their trailer spot in March.

“Every time we try to make reservations we’re always too late because they are so full for this weekend and this weekend is packed,” said Marla Anderson.

Anderson also likes that the cost to stay at the park is budget friendly.

“For the weekend, just over $70. That gets us a spot that gives us all the amenities here,” said Anderson.

The playgrounds overlooking the Saint John River allow parents to keep an eye on their kids while taking in the stunning views.

“We like getting the kids down by the water, doing some fishing, there’s a nice park here and there’s always friendly kids around and we’ve got a lot of family and good friends that like to do the same thing so it’s very close and convenient,” said Kyle Werner.

Mactaquac Provincial Park has added six new structured tents this season. They are cabin-style accommodation option for those not keen on sleeping in a tent or purchasing a trailer.

One of the new structured tents is wheelchair accessible, and can all fit up to six guests. They feature a dining table and four bunk beds.