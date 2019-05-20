François Legault visiting U.S. to promote Canadian hydropower, AI

Quebec Premier François Legault left on an economic mission to the United States Sunday, two days after an agreement was reached to lift Canadian steel and aluminum tariffs.

On this trip, the premier, who denounced the surcharges, said he will focus on promoting Quebec’s hydroelectricity.

According to a statement from his office, Legault will meet with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to discuss supplying his entire municipal infrastructure with Canadian hydropower.

Last month, De Blasio said he wants to start negotiations “right away” to reach an agreement by the end of 2020.

If city authorities and the State of New York reach an agreement with Hydro-Quebec, the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) line could send up to eight terawatt hours of surplus electricity towards the largest city in the U.S.

Legault will also be discussing the possibility of creating business opportunities, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.

He will be accompanied by Montreal researcher Yoshua Bengio, a world leader in the field.

During his four-day trip, Legault will also visit Washington D.C. to speak out about Quebec’s commercial interests, despite the recent resolution of the trade dispute initiated by President Donald Trump last June.