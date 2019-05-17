Trudeau expected to announce end of U.S. steel, aluminium tariffs: reports

The U.S. is dropping its tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce Friday, almost exactly a year since the measures took effect.

The Canadian Press and the Washington Post reported on Friday that a deal had been reached, citing anonymous sources.

The prime minister is scheduled to speak at Hamilton’s Stelco manufacturing facility on Friday afternoon.

Trump administration officials have said for months that that they are working on a solution to the tariffs, a dispute that has caused major friction between the U.S. and Canada.

The news comes days after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland had what she called a “good meeting” in Washington with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“We made the case, as we have been doing for some time, that the best outcome for both Canadians and Americans would be to lift those tariffs and to have free trade between our two countries,” Freeland said Wednesday.

Tariffs of 25 per cent on imports of steel from Canada and 10 per cent on aluminum took effect on June 1, 2018.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs — which were also imposed on Mexico — were necessary to prevent a flood of Chinese steel into the U.S. through its NAFTA partner countries.

Ross also admitted the tariffs were part of the U.S. negotiating strategy, even though they were imposed under a section of American trade law that gives the president that authority to implement such measures to protect national security.

The measure prompted the Canadian government to impose $16.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on American goods such as whiskey and washing machines.

Canada, the U.S., and Mexico spent more than a year renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, but the steel and aluminum tariffs were not resolved as part of the deal reached last fall, known in this country as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

Canada’s steel and aluminum industries employed about 33,500 Canadians in 2017 and added $8.9 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, according to federal government figures.

With files from the Canadian Press