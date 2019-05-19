Vancouver’s Rio Theatre to show final ‘Game of Thrones’ episode on big screen

WARNING: Spoilers below for the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’

One of television’s biggest phenomenons comes to an end Sunday night, and Vancouver’s Rio Theatre is celebrating in style.

Fans of HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones are invited to come down to the theatre to watch the final episode of the fantasy series live on the big screen.

Not only that, the iconic theatre will also be showing last week’s penultimate episode leading up the grand finale, making for a perfect double-header.

Theatre owner Corinne Lea said bringing people together to watch the end of the series was a perfect match for the Rio.

“This is the end of an epic show that people have been watching for years so I think people are in a celebratory mood,” she said.

“We’re stressed out and scared but we want to celebrate, too.”

Lea said the traumatic events of the previous episode — which saw fan-favourite character Daenerys Targaryen burn thousands of innocent people as she and her army laid siege to King’s Landing — has her and everyone else wondering what’s going to happen next.

“It puts even more pressure on this final episode that’s happening today because everybody’s got bets on how are they going to wrap this up in one episode,” Lea said.

“There seems to be so much left unresolved so it’s going to be really interesting to see what happens today.”

Advance tickets have sold out, but there’s still a limited number of rush tickets at the door.

The screening starts at 4:30 p.m. with the second-to-last episode, “The Bells,” before the series finale airs at 6:15 p.m.