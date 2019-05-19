Environment
May 19, 2019 2:37 pm
Updated: May 19, 2019 2:40 pm

Province removes flood warning for Labrador community of Mud Lake

By Global News

File - Residents wade through a flooded street Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Laval, Que.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A flood warning has been lifted for the Labrador community of Mud Lake one day after the province advised residents to be wary of rising waters.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment removed the flood warning on Sunday afternoon.

The department says officials will continue to monitor water levels and ice conditions on the Lower Churchill River.

An ice jam advisory remained in place for the region as of Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s warning came two years after people were airlifted out of the community as it was hit by unexpected rising waters.

The government department says it will continue updating data on the river’s water levels on its website.

Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment
Flood Warning
Labrador
Lower Churchill River
Mud Lake
N.L
Newfoundland
Newfoundland and Labrador

