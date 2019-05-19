Trump fires back at Republican congressman who said said he’d engaged in ‘impeachable conduct’

Donald Trump has fired back at Republican congressman Justin Amash, calling him a “loser” and a “lightweight” for his comments suggesting the U.S. president had engaged in “impeachable conduct.”

“Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 angry Dems who hated Trump…. he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION.”

….he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION…Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

“Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side?” Trump continued. “Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!”

In a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday, Amash, after having read Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report “carefully and completely,” claimed Trump had engaged in “impeachable conduct” and U.S. Attorney General William Barr had “deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.”

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

“Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” Amash tweeted.

“In fact, Mueller’s report identifies multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice, and undoubtedly any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted based on such evidence,” he continued.

However, Amash’s tweets stopped short of calling on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Hours later, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, tweeted denouncing Amash.

“It’s sad to see Congressman Amash parroting the Democrats’ talking points on Russia,” McDaniel wrote. “The only people still fixated on the Russia collusion hoax are political foes of @realDonaldTrump hoping to defeat him in 2020 by any desperate means possible.”

On March 24, Barr released a four-page memo, summarizing the Mueller report.

However, in a letter to Barr dated March 27, Mueller said the summary did not fully capture the “context, nature and substance” of the work and conclusions of the investigation.

The nearly 400-page redacted version of the report was ultimately released to the public on April 18, however, Democratic lawmakers have been vying to see the full, unredacted report.

Mueller’s investigation found no criminal conspiracy between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, but left open the question of whether Trump acted in ways that were meant to obstruct the investigation. Barr later said there was insufficient evidence to bring obstruction charges against Trump.

Trump, who has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” and “biased,” claimed the report completely exonerated him.

On May 8, the Democratic-led house judiciary committee voted in favour of holding Barr in contempt for refusing to hand over the unredacted report.

