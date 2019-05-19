Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump sings ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ spoof on ‘SNL’ cold open

Saturday Night Live aired its final cold open for its 44th season with a grand musical number that spoofed rock band Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” with a parody of U.S. President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, and gang singing.

The skit was premised as a message from the President of the United States.

Trump says he is excited for the summer for things he doesn’t usually have time for, such as golf, visiting friends in prison and “enjoying the fantastic new tariffs from China.”

“It’s been an incredible year for our economy,” he says. “Our American economy is on fire. I’m not going to tell you if it’s a fire that keeps you warm or burns your house to the ground.”

But nevertheless, he says he is on cruise control to a second term, so will be having himself a good time tonight. Cue the music.

Parodies of Trump’s communications team, including Hope Hicks (who no longer works at the White House) and Sarah Sanders come out, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, switching up the lyrics of the classic song to describe Trump’s year in general.

They include “you can’t subpoena him, he’s gonna obstruct,” and “he’s a billionaire unless you take a look at his tax returns.”

Trump sings, “I’m burning every bridge, yeah, picking every fight!”

“That’s why they call him Mr. Bad Advice,” Hicks adds. “Cause he listens to the Fox News guys.”

Pence chimes in, “I’m going to make a super straight guy out of you.”

Soon Trump’s gang is joined by others, such as Kanye West, a member of the Supreme Court and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbert Ross, who rips his own guitar solo.

The singing continues, with other lines including, “he’s throwing stones and he lives in a big glass house,” “he’s cheating on every spouse,” and “he’s got the best and brightest guys, that’s why most of them are serving time.”

A parody of Robert Mueller, played by Robert De Niro shows up trying to stop the party, saying he has important news for the American public, something they need to hear.

But Trump interrupts him saying there is “no collusion” and there’s nothing to hear.

The partying continues, and Trump says to tune in next season to see who wins and dies.