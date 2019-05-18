World
May 18, 2019 11:14 pm
Updated: May 18, 2019 11:24 pm

Columbine school shooting survivor Austin Eubanks dead at 37

By Staff The Associated Press
FILE - In this April 25, 1999 file photo, shooting victim Austin Eubanks hugs his girlfriend during a community wide memorial service in Littleton, Colo., for the victims of the shooting rampage at Columbine High School the previous week.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File
A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.

There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks’ best friend.

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment centre and travelled the U.S. telling his story.

Eubanks’ family says in a statement that he “lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face,” KMGH-TV reports.

The family added: “We thank the recovery community for its support. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

