Columbine school shooting survivor Austin Eubanks dead at 37

A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died.

READ MORE: Columbine school shooting: Family, friends pay tribute to victims on 20th anniversary

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.

There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks’ best friend.

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment centre and travelled the U.S. telling his story.

WATCH: Colorado governor declares April 20 annual day of service to recognize Columbine

Eubanks’ family says in a statement that he “lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face,” KMGH-TV reports.

The family added: “We thank the recovery community for its support. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”