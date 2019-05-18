Spring frost expected across central, southern Alberta May long weekend

Parts of central and southern Alberta are expecting clear skies and temperatures around the freezing mark Saturday, causing patchy frost to develop.

After a cloudy and wet start to the May long weekend for much of the province, skies are forecasted to clear Saturday night as a cooler airmass moves in.

READ MORE: Fresh trends and tips for spring gardening

Areas below lingering cloud cover will likely stay warm enough to avoid frosty conditions.

READ MORE: Want to plant tomatoes? Here’s how to time them just right

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for central and southern Alberta, including the City of Calgary, at around 3:30 p.m.

The frost may damage crops in frost-prone areas, the alert said, and residents should cover up any frost-sensitive plants and trees.

WATCH: Horticulturist Kath Smyth joins Global News Morning to explain which vegetables grow best in our Calgary climate and which ones can be started outside prior to the last spring frost.

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Follow @tiffanyglobal