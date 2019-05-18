Weather
May 18, 2019 7:31 pm

Spring frost expected across central, southern Alberta May long weekend

A frost advisory was in place for central and southern Alberta on Saturday.

Parts of central and southern Alberta are expecting clear skies and temperatures around the freezing mark Saturday, causing patchy frost to develop.

After a cloudy and wet start to the May long weekend for much of the province, skies are forecasted to clear Saturday night as a cooler airmass moves in.

Areas below lingering cloud cover will likely stay warm enough to avoid frosty conditions.

SkyTracker weather

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for central and southern Alberta, including the City of Calgary, at around 3:30 p.m.

The frost may damage crops in frost-prone areas, the alert said, and residents should cover up any frost-sensitive plants and trees.

