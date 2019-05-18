‘It’s a great vibe’: There’s music in the air at Porchfest in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Porches in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) have been turned into free concert venues for everyone to enjoy as Porchfest got underway on Saturday.

Since 2015, the two-day music festival has offered neighbours a chance to get to know each other a bit better, as well as giving local bands some exposure.

“It’s a great vibe,” said Porchfest attendee Lisa Trevisonno. “There are a lot of families and a lot of people from the community.”

Residents can walk from one yard to the next and take in some great live music, but the festival isn’t just about shining the spotlight on local talent.

It’s also about giving back and building a stronger community. While the concerts are free, donations are encouraged.

“It’s great that they’re performing to give a show and to maybe influence the youth of the community to maybe one day come and do this, and also raise money for charity and be musical and be creative,” Trevisonno said.

All the money raised at this year’s NDG Porchfest will go to the St-Raymond Community Centre.

The Comité Jeunesse NDG manages the centre and hopes to create a music program to help children live up to their full potential and create connections with others.

“We strongly feel that through a music program, we can help the children expand their capacity for learning as music helps with brain development especially creatively through self-expression,” the committee said in a news release.

“Through music, the children will be able to connect socially to others in and outside the program. Our music program will also teach the children many values of life including, discipline, honesty, commitment, responsibility, perseverance, integrity, courtesy, and confidence.”

NDG Porchfest continues on Monday, May 20. For a complete list of participating bands and a map of participating porches, consult the NDG Porchfest website.

