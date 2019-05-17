Four years after his death, 2 of Luka Gordic’s killers appeal sentences, 1 appeals conviction

It’s been four years since 19-year-old Luka Gordic was swarmed and stabbed to death in Whistler village.

Now, two of the three youths convicted in his death have filed with the B.C. Court of Appeal.

All three offenders were 17 years old at the time of the attack and are protected under a publication ban.

The three youths were sentenced on Jan. 11.

One of them was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced as an adult, given life in prison. The B.C. Prosecution Service confirms that youth has appealed his life sentence.

The second youth was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to three years — 18 months in custody, and another 18 under supervision.

That person has appealed their conviction and sentence, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The third offender was given that same sentence as the second youth, but has not filed an appeal.

Gordic was killed when about eight to 15 people swarmed him outside a convenience store in Whistler village on May 17, 2015.

All three youths were handed their guilty verdicts in October 2017.

A third person, Arvin Golic, was tried as an adult because he was 18 years old at the time of the attack. He was convicted of manslaughter and given seven years in prison.

That sentence was reduced by nearly a year after a constitutional challenge.

No hearing dates have been set for the youths’ appeals.