12 arrested by Lethbridge police during targeted enforcement project

Lethbridge Police have arrested 12 people in connection with targeted criminal activity in the downtown area.

As part of an ongoing initiative to target crime in downtown Lethbridge, the Downtown Policing Unit and Priority Crimes Unit conducted a targeted enforcement project on Thursday.

It resulted in 12 people being arrested, one of which was released with no charges, however the remaining 11 are facing dozens of charges.

Below is a list of those charged on May 16:

Daelyn First Rider, 24, of Standoff, is charged with three counts of breach of recognizance.

Daniel Magnus, 38, of Medicine Hat, is charged with breach of probation.

James Murkin, 26, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of breach of a recognizance.

John Twigg, 24, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of stolen property.

Cameron Small Eyes, 37, of Lethbridge, is charged with assault, four counts of breach of recognizance, possession of an identity document, three counts of possession of a stolen credit card and three counts of use of a stolen credit card.

Franklin Pantherbone, 37, of Lethbridge, is charged with failing to attend court and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Steve Quebec, 42, of Lethbridge, is charged with breach of recognizance, and possession of stolen property.

Byron Morning Bird, 32, of Lethbridge, is charged with breach of probation, assault, obstructing a peace officer and identity fraud.

Cole Deheer, 23, of Lethbridge, is charged with theft under $5,000, failing to appear for fingerprints, failing to attend court, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Joshua Hibbs, 18, of Fort MacLeod, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

John Jones, 26, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of theft under $5000, uttering threats and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police also seized four high-end mountain bikes valued at more than $4,000.

Court dates for those who were charged have not yet been released.