RCMP investigating theft of $60K worth of bees in Saskatchewan

A thief may have got away with an insect heist in Saskatchewan.

Carrot River RCMP were notified about a theft from a rural bee yard southeast of Zenon Park earlier this week.

The complainant reported that roughly 150 bee colonies had been stolen, police said, and the insects are valued at $60,000.

Investigators believe the theft occurred between 4 p.m. on May 10 and 11 a.m. on May 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Zenon Park is approximately 240 km northeast of Saskatoon.