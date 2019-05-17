RCMP investigating theft of $60K worth of bees in Saskatchewan
A thief may have got away with an insect heist in Saskatchewan.
Carrot River RCMP were notified about a theft from a rural bee yard southeast of Zenon Park earlier this week.
The complainant reported that roughly 150 bee colonies had been stolen, police said, and the insects are valued at $60,000.
Investigators believe the theft occurred between 4 p.m. on May 10 and 11 a.m. on May 13.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Zenon Park is approximately 240 km northeast of Saskatoon.
