Crime
May 17, 2019 6:47 pm

RCMP investigating theft of $60K worth of bees in Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Bee colonies worth $60,000 were reported stolen from a rural location near Zenon Park, Sask., on May 13, 2019.

File / Global News
A A

A thief may have got away with an insect heist in Saskatchewan.

Carrot River RCMP were notified about a theft from a rural bee yard southeast of Zenon Park earlier this week.

READ MORE: Rooftop beekeeping at Saskatoon restaurant is all the buzz on Broadway

The complainant reported that roughly 150 bee colonies had been stolen, police said, and the insects are valued at $60,000.

Investigators believe the theft occurred between 4 p.m. on May 10 and 11 a.m. on May 13.

WATCH BELOW: Officials call this the worst year in the history of beekeeping in Saskatchewan (June 2018)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Zenon Park is approximately 240 km northeast of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bee
Bee colonies
Bee Colony
Bee Yard
Bees
Carrot River RCMP
Insect
Sask RCMP
Stolen
Theft
Zenon Park
Zenon Park Saskatchewan

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.