Hamilton paramedics respond to 3 more suspected overdoses at Barton Street jail

There have been three more suspected overdoses at Hamilton’s Barton Street jail.

Emergency medical services Supt. David Thompson says Hamilton paramedics received a 911 call from the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre for reports of a female patient suffering from an overdose around 7 p.m. Thursday.

While tending to the first patient, paramedics were made aware of a second patient exhibiting signs of an opioid overdose, and both women were taken to hospital for treatment.

Then, a short time later, a third patient from the same cell also experienced overdose symptoms.

In the first week of May 2019, Thompson says Hamilton Paramedic Services have responded to 20 opioid-related calls, bringing this year’s total to over 300.

He would like to remind those using opioids of the four Cs:

Consume with others

Carry Narcan

Call 911 immediately if an overdose is suspected

Chest compressions should be started immediately