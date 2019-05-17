Saskatchewan weather outlook: dry and mostly sunny May long weekend

A dry and mostly sunny May long weekend is in store.

Weather forecast

Friday

-6 is what it felt like with wind chill early Friday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures fell back to -1 to start the day under mostly sunny skies.

Regina dipped to 4 C early in the day under mostly cloudy skies before both cities climbed into the low teens before noon.

-6 is what it felt like in Saskatoon this morning as temps fell below freezing to start the day

Easterly winds up to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h pick up during the afternoon as the mercury rises into the mid-teens for an afternoon high under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday night

Clouds clear out of the region Friday night as temperatures drop toward the freezing mark overnight.

Saturday

Sunshine will be back in full swing to kick-off the long weekend as breezy easterly winds kick back in during the day.

Conditions will remain dry across central and all but extreme southern sections of southern Saskatchewan with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens yet again during the day.

Sunday

A ridge of high pressure building in from the north will keep skies sunny on Sunday with just a few clouds moving into Regina later in the day.

Both cities should climb to an afternoon high around 15 to 16 degrees.

Victoria Day Monday

Victoria Day Monday is shaping up beautiful and mostly sunny across the province.

The mercury should make their way back into the mid-to-upper teens during the day with teen temperatures hanging on into the evening for any outdoor festivities you might be attending.

Work week outlook

A few more clouds filter in during the short work week ahead with a chance of showers in Regina mid-week as daytime highs settle into the upper teens or low 20s by the end of the week.

There is only a slight chance of showers in Regina on Victoria Day with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies in the city and partly-to-mostly sunny skies in Saskatoon all weekend as daytime highs settle into the mid-teens.

