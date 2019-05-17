Tick season underway in Saskatchewan

Warmer weather not only means more time spent outdoors in Saskatchewan, it brings an increased risk for tick bites.
Ticks are typically out from early spring until October, and can be found in tall grass, brush or wooded areas.
The risk for Lyme disease is low in Saskatchewan, health officials said, but not zero.
Lyme disease is an infectious disease spread by black-legged ticks, however, most ticks found in Saskatchewan are the American dog tick. Officials said this species is not capable of spreading Lyme disease to people.
As of the end of December 2018, 28,899 ticks have been collected and identified in Saskatchewan. Of those, only 71 were black-legged ticks, and 10 tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health urges people to take precautions when outside.
“We want people to enjoy the summer weather, but it’s important to take precautions against ticks,” said Dr. Denise Werker, the province’s deputy chief medical health officer.
“It’s also important that after spending time outside to check yourself and your children and pets for ticks, and if you find a tick, remove it carefully and promptly.”
Precautionary measures include:
If a tick is found attached to your skin:
More information from the Saskatchewan government on ticks and Lyme disease, and how to submit a tick for testing, can be found online.
