Blue Bombers complete the signings of their 2019 CFL draft class

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers now have all nine of their selections from the May 2 CFL Draft under contract following the signing of defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo, who was the team’s second pick in the first round, and fifth overall.

The 6-5, 255 pound native of Surrey, BC was considered a legitimate prospect for this year’s NFL draft until he suffered a torn MCL and ACL during a game with the University of Tennessee against Auburn last October.

The 23-year-old Kongbo is not expected to be ready to return to “full practice mode” until late June or early July.

The Blue Bombers have also announced they have released Mount Allison Receiver Malik Richards and added U of M Bisons receiver Dylan Schrot to their roster. Richards was the team’s fifth round draft pick earlier this month. Rookie camp wraps up today and then Main Camp kicks off on Sunday at IG Field.