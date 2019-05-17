Mayor Tory helps to finish giant Raptors logo at downtown park ahead of Game 2

Toronto Mayor John Tory was on hand Friday morning to finish off and unveil a new giant Raptors logo at a downtown park ahead of the team’s Game 2 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tory told reporters the idea came to him when the Raptors made the Eastern Conference finals, finishing off the Philadelphia 76ers with a historic buzzer beater in Game 7 Sunday.

He said the Parks and Recreation department in the city helped to do the same with the Toronto Blue Jays logo when the team made the playoffs a few years back.

The logo, which is also sponsored by Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, is on display at the turf field at Canoe Landing park in the city’s Cityplace neighbourhood.

Tory said he also intends on calling the mayor of Milwaukee to see “what he has to say in response.”

“I think it’ll be [the logo] something that can hearten our team — that did very well the other night — but just didn’t quite get all the way to winning the game,” Tory said about the Raptors’ Game 1 loss in which they blew in the fourth quarter after leading for almost the entire game.

“But I know they’ll do well tonight and [this] let’s them know that we’re all behind them.”

Tory, who was rocking a Raptors blazer adorned with the team’s logo all over it, for Game 1, said he will be turning that in for his original black jacket with just the one logo on it for Game 2.

The mayor said he’ll be watching the game at home with his family after spending the first game with the fans at Jurassic Park.

The Raptors have been relying heavily on superstar Kawhi Leonard throughout the playoffs.

The former MVP has sparked numerous campaigns with the sole mission of getting the soon-to-be free agent to sign a longterm contract extension in the offseason.

The newest initiative, Ka’wine and Dine, was kicked off by Raptors Republic and the website lists a number of restaurants who are offering the forward free food for life if he re-signs with the team.

“He is a superstar for sure,” Tory said when asked about the All-Star. “I’m sure that’s what the Raptors management knew when they got him. He’s made a very positive difference to make it as far as we have, together with all of the other players.”

The 27-year-old is averaging 31.8 points and 8.5 rebounds a game so far int he 2019 playoffs.

Great to visit Canoe Landing Park to put the finishing touches on this giant @Raptors logo. We painted the logo to show Toronto is cheering on our team. Thanks to @MLSEPR for funding the installation to further celebrate the Raptors in our city. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/gShqAzMY8S — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 17, 2019