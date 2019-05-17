Halsey drops new single ‘Nightmare’ with dark music video

Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, released her first solo single of the year on Friday.

Besides a number of smash-hit features, the highly anticipated single, Nightmare, is Halsey’s first original since her last album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017).

Shortly after its release, the 24-year-old took to Twitter to tell her fans exactly what Nightmare is about in a statement.

“Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin and not being inspired by it,” she said.

“This song is about you. For you.”

Nightmare dropped with an accompanying music video. The Hannah Lux-directed feature included an all-female cast, with special guest cameos from Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Debbie Harry from Blondie.

The fiery and empowering video is matched effectively by the song’s roller-coaster tempo and lyrical concepts.

Its visually and conceptually dark scenes see the Without Me singer in a variety of different scenarios and clad in an assortment of sultry costumes and wigs.

From lingerie to a blazer, leather chaps and very small amounts yarn, there’s a little bit of everything. And there’s no shortage of blood, either.

Halsey initially began teasing the track earlier on in the month. She set up a website prompting fans to share their worst nightmares before announcing that tickets for her intimate show at New York City’s Webster Hall on May 9 would go on sale specifically at 5:17 p.m.

A large number of fans believed the time also suggested the release date for new music, which it did.

While celebrating the mass success of her recent collaboration with BTS on Boy With Luv, Halsey is currently working on the followup to her sophomore album.

Although there are currently no details regarding the progress of the upcoming record, Halsey has assured her fans that she’s working hard on it.

“I know you guys are anxious for new music,” she wrote on Twitter in March. “Thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect.”

She will perform a short series of U.S. shows in May and June before releasing her upcoming record later in the year.

Nightmare is now available on all major streaming platforms.

