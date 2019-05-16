Splish splash: Vancouver’s outdoor pools set to open Saturday

The City of Vancouver is set to open its three seaside public pools on Saturday, along with all of the Park Board’s concession stands.

Long weekend bathers will be able to take in a swim at the Kitsilano, Second Beach and New Brighton pools.

For those that can’t tear themselves away from their tablets, the Park Board says both the Kits and Second Beach pools are also now equipped with WiFi.

The outdoor pool at Hillcrest Centre will also open May 18, while Kerrisdale’s Maple Grove outdoor pool opens June 15.

The city’s lifeguards will also hit 11 beaches starting Monday.

Parents looking for somewhere to cool their kids down can also take advantage of one of the city’s 14 water parks starting Saturday.

The city says the parks have now been converted to push-button technology to save water.

Weekend weather calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with highs of 18 C, while rain is in the forecast Sunday and Monday.