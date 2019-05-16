Royal Victoria health centre in Barrie opens expanded medical device reprocessing department

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie has opened its expanded medical device reprocessing department (MDRD), which focuses on the sterilization, preparation and storage of medical equipment and supplies.

The renovation, which took 15 weeks to complete, includes a 1,400-square-foot addition.

READ MORE: Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre reaches another milestone in cardiac care

“The completion of this important project ensures our patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care,” said Janice Skot, president and CEO of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, in a statement.

The renovation also features automated endoscope reprocessors, which the health centre says improve the quality control of scope processing.

READ MORE: First Simcoe County RAAM clinic opens in Barrie to address opioid-overdose crisis

According to the health centre, the medical device reprocessing department is involved with every surgical procedure that takes place at the facility.

“Due to the dedication and commitment of the MDRD and planning teams, not one single procedure was cancelled and not one instrument tray was missed during the whole renovation period,” Skot said in the statement.

The medical device reprocessing department processes millions of pieces of equipment on an annual basis.