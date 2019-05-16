Montreal public health warns of possible measles exposure in TMR, West Island

Montreal’s public health department is warning residents in the West Island and several neighbourhoods across the city they could have been exposed to measles over the past week.
Dr. Mylène Drouin, who made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference, says there are two patients who contracted secondary cases of measles — and may have exposed hundreds of others to the infectious disease.
Santé Montréal says people who were at the following places at these times may have been exposed to measles:
Public health says those who may been exposed to measles could develop symptoms until June 14. They are asked to check if they are properly protected against measles.
Quebecers are considered protected if they have already had a confirmed case of measles or if they have been vaccinated, which varies according to year of birth.
For those who are not protected against measles, public health says they should immediately contact their doctor or local CLSC. The vaccines are free, safe and efficient.
Measles, which is highly contagious and can be deadly, is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.
The disease’s symptoms include rashes, high fever, runny nose, cough and red or watery eyes. Complications include blindness, severe respiratory infections and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.
