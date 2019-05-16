Montreal public health warns of possible measles exposure in TMR, West Island

Montreal’s public health department is warning residents in the West Island and several neighbourhoods across the city they could have been exposed to measles over the past week.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, who made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference, says there are two patients who contracted secondary cases of measles — and may have exposed hundreds of others to the infectious disease.

READ MORE: Montreal public health issues warning about measles exposure

Santé Montréal says people who were at the following places at these times may have been exposed to measles:

Saturday, May 11: Écoles des Sources (12 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.), Tim Hortons at 3760 des Sources Blvd. (12:15 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.), Royal Bank at 4400 des Sources Blvd. (12:25 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.), Manju Beauté at 3637 des Sources Blvd.

Écoles des Sources (12 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.), Tim Hortons at 3760 des Sources Blvd. (12:15 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.), Royal Bank at 4400 des Sources Blvd. (12:25 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.), Manju Beauté at 3637 des Sources Blvd. Sunday, May 12: Hotel Courtyard Marriott at 7000 Place Robert Joncas in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hotel Courtyard Marriott at 7000 Place Robert Joncas in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14: Garderie Aventuriers d’Outremont at 196 Bates Rd. in the Town of Mount Royal from 4:30 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Public health says those who may been exposed to measles could develop symptoms until June 14. They are asked to check if they are properly protected against measles.

Quebecers are considered protected if they have already had a confirmed case of measles or if they have been vaccinated, which varies according to year of birth.

For those who are not protected against measles, public health says they should immediately contact their doctor or local CLSC. The vaccines are free, safe and efficient.

Measles, which is highly contagious and can be deadly, is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.

The disease’s symptoms include rashes, high fever, runny nose, cough and red or watery eyes. Complications include blindness, severe respiratory infections and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

WATCH BELOW: Possible measles scare at MUHC