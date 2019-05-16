Changes to job leave provisions in Saskatchewan now in effect

New laws regarding job leave provisions in Saskatchewan are now in effect.

The changes in Bill 153 to the Saskatchewan Employment Act relate to maternity, parental, adoption and interpersonal violence leave, along with a newly introduced critically ill adult leave.

It includes expanding interpersonal violence leave to include sexual violence, increasing maternity and adoption leave to 19 weeks and increasing parental leave to up to 59 weeks for the parent who gave birth, or up to 63 weeks for another parent.

The bill also sees the addition of a critically ill adult leave, allowing employees 17 weeks of job-protected leave to care for a critically ill adult family member.

“We know that people in Saskatchewan need these new leave provisions and we expect that there will be a positive impact on those that utilize these supports,” said Don Morgan, labour relations and workplace safety minister.

“Providing leaves that allow people to focus on family and accessing the supports they need and not having to worry about job security is important for our government.”

Introduced earlier this week, Bill 172, under The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2019 (Employment Paid Interpersonal Violence and Sexual Violence Leave) is also in effect.

It allows employees who are survivors of interpersonal and sexual violence to take off 10 days, five paid and five unpaid, for medical attention, to access supports or to move.

For more information visit the Saskatchewan government website.