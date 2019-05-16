Homeless man needs more than 100 stitches after animal attack in Stratford: police

A man needed more than 100 stitches after he says he was attacked by a pair of dogs or coyotes in a wooded area near an industrial site in Stratford, according to local police.

Emergency services responded to calls from employees at a Tim Hortons on Erie Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday about an individual who had been attacked.

“The male had injuries throughout his body, indicating that he’d been bitten and scratched,” said Stratford police Const. Darren Fischer.

The 43-year-old was taken to Stratford General Hospital for treatment to wounds on his torso, head and arms, said Fischer, adding that there’s no concern the injuries came from something other than an animal.

When police visited the wooded area near Griffith Road where the man had been living at a makeshift campsite, Fischer said officers found the victim’s belongings strewn about the area.

“At this time, it’s believed to be two dogs that escaped from a business on Griffith Road.”

Fischer says two security dogs, believed to be German shepherds, were reported missing from a licensed marijuana-growing facility at 245 Griffith Rd. the previous night, though police can’t confirm whether the dogs reported missing were involved in the attack.

Police have been unable to find the animals and are working with the Stratford-Perth Humane Society in their investigation.

Fischer is reminding the public to be wary of approaching unknown dogs. Anyone who sees a pair of loose dogs that match the police’s description is urged to contact law enforcement at 519-271-4141 or the Humane Society at 519-273-6600.