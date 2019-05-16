Woman struck and killed by train: Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman has died after being hit by a freight train near Old Weston Road and Davenport Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area near the Junction just after 7 a.m on Thursday.

Police have not released the woman’s age.

Metrolinx said there are delays of up to two hours for passengers on the Barrie GO line due to the police investigation. Passengers are being told to transfer using TTC service at Downsview Park GO.

The intersection remains closed.