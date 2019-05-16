Canada
May 16, 2019 8:40 am
Updated: May 16, 2019 8:50 am

Woman struck and killed by train: Toronto police

A woman was fatally struck after being hit by a freight train at Old Weston Road and Davenport Road Thursday morning.

Toronto police say a woman has died after being hit by a freight train near Old Weston Road and Davenport Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area near the Junction just after 7 a.m on Thursday.

Police have not released the woman’s age.

Metrolinx said there are delays of up to two hours for passengers on the Barrie GO line due to the police investigation. Passengers are being told to transfer using TTC service at Downsview Park GO.

The intersection remains closed.

